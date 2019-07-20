Free sports and beach games event for children in Paphos

A free sports event aimed at children in Paphos will be held at a popular local beach on Tuesday, according to Paphos municipality.

‘Games on the Beach’ will be held at Faros beach (the lighthouse beach) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9am to 11am.

“This is particularly good for the children of Paphos and one of the events that the municipality is organising during the summer holidays for the younger members of our community,” a spokesman for the municipality told the Cyprus Mail.

The free event, the first of its kind, is being organised by the municipality and the ‘Sports For All Programme’ and is supported by numerous local sports clubs and associations, gyms and institutions.

The event will include traditional beach games as well as, basketball, handball, volleyball, taekwondo, aerobics and many other activities. It will utilise the area and also the existing beach infrastructure.

The aim of the event, he said, is to offer a creative and enjoyable breakfast time to all of the children that attend

“The municipality of Paphos invites all children to attend the event and spend their time pleasantly and creatively.”