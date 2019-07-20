Teenager Greenwood gives Manchester United win over Inter

Teenage forward Mason Greenwood rifled home in the 75th minute to give a dominant Manchester United a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

The 17-year-old turned sharply inside the box before firing into the far corner after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was only able to parry Ashley Young’s whipped free kick.

Greenwood almost got a second goal minutes later when he flicked a looping finish onto the top of the crossbar following great work by teenage Dutch winger Tahith Chong.

Earlier, Nemanja Matic saw his header from a corner come back off the post.

A poor Inter Milan rarely troubled David de Gea’s goal in a sluggish affair played in searing heat and humidity.

The International Champions Cup features 12 teams playing friendly matches in venues in North America, Europe and Asia.