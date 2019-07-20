July 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Turkish foreign minister discusses defence, Syria with Pompeo

By Reuters News Service00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed by telephone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Russian S-400 missile defence system and the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

The source did not say when the conversation took place. Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme.

In their call, Cavusoglu and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria, the source said.

