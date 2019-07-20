Two arrests after police find over 90g of cocaine in Ayia Napa

Police in Ayia Napa found over 90g of cocaine in a storage area belonging to a 32-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to police, after receiving a court-ordered search warrant they searched the area around 12.30am and found 96g of cocaine and a scale.

The search was carried out in the presence of the storage area’s owner. Police found 89g of cocaine in two containers, in the 32-year-old’s office along with a scale, they said. In a metal drawer police said they also found another 7.2g of cocaine.

During the search, police also arrested a 39-year-old on suspicion of drug possession. The 39-year-old was found outside of the storage area when police arrived. He was seen by authorities dropping a plastic bag, which contained a white powder, believed to be cocaine.