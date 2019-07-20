July 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrests after police find over 90g of cocaine in Ayia Napa

By Peter Michael00

Police in Ayia Napa found over 90g of cocaine in a storage area belonging to a 32-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to police, after receiving a court-ordered search warrant they searched the area around 12.30am and found 96g of cocaine and a scale.

The search was carried out in the presence of the storage area’s owner.  Police found 89g of cocaine in two containers, in the 32-year-old’s office along with a scale, they said.  In a metal drawer police said they also found another 7.2g of cocaine.

During the search, police also arrested a 39-year-old on suspicion of drug possession.   The 39-year-old was found outside of the storage area when police arrived.  He was seen by authorities dropping a plastic bag, which contained a white powder, believed to be cocaine.

