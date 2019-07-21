Anastasiades-Akinci meeting set to take place before mid August

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to have a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci before the middle of August, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday night.

Christodoulides was speaking on Anastasiades’ behalf at an event at the Presidential Palace to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

He said Anastasiades’ main aim is to create the suitable conditions for negotiations on the Cyprus problem to restart.

Anastasiades, he said, has publicly stated his readiness to meet Akinci, either in private or in the presence of the UNSG’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute to discuss the conditions under which an informal meeting could be held to discuss the restart of negotiations at the stage they left off in Krans Montana two years ago.

The restart of negotiations, he continued, would mean Turkey creating the right climate for them and ceasing its activity in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Referring to the anniversary of the invasion, Christodoulides said we have gone through 45 “tragic summers”.

Despite provocation from Ankara, he added, “we have undergone honest and intensive efforts to solve the Cyprus problems, with a solution that is operation and viable”.

Christodoulides said the government’s sincere aim is to put an end to the current unacceptable conditions of destabilisation and threats and the resumption of talks where they stopped at Krans Montana without wasting any more time, aiming at a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem that will ensure peace and security for all Cypriots.