July 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Family taken to hospital after spray attack at traffic lights

By Katy Turner00

A family in Limassol have reported to police they were attacked with a spray by another driver when they stopped at some traffic lights, police said on Sunday.

According to the report, while he was stationary at a traffic light in Limassol, a 21-year-old reported that an unknown person in the adjacent car sprayed his wife and three-year-old child.

The man got out of his car and tried to stop the unknown driver attacking his wife, as a result of which he too was sprayed.

The other driver then jumped a red and left the scene.

The family was taken to a private clinic in Limassol, where according to the police they were treated for irritations on their faces and eyes and kept in.

 

Related posts

Leaping into a 5G world but not everyone is on board yet

Lizzy Ioannidou

On 45th anniversary of invasion, Erdogan says Turkey would not hesitate to do it again if TCs threatened

Peter Michael

Akel: president should make counter-proposal to Akinci on gas

Peter Michael

Free sports and beach games event for children in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Teen critical after crashing car in Kornos

Peter Michael

Spehar hopes leaders will meet soon

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign