Family taken to hospital after spray attack at traffic lights

A family in Limassol have reported to police they were attacked with a spray by another driver when they stopped at some traffic lights, police said on Sunday.

According to the report, while he was stationary at a traffic light in Limassol, a 21-year-old reported that an unknown person in the adjacent car sprayed his wife and three-year-old child.

The man got out of his car and tried to stop the unknown driver attacking his wife, as a result of which he too was sprayed.

The other driver then jumped a red and left the scene.

The family was taken to a private clinic in Limassol, where according to the police they were treated for irritations on their faces and eyes and kept in.