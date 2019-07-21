Man arrested for selling laughing gas in Napa

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Ayia Napa on suspicion of selling laughing gas.

According to police, at around 1am based on a tip off members of the force searched a nightclub in the resort.

During the search three unused and 71 used ampules and 50 balloons were discovered and taken away as evidence.

The search was carried out in the presence of the 54-year-old owner of the club, who before the search was seen by the officers selling a balloon to a tourist, which it is though contained laughing gas.

He was arrested and taken to the station where he was charged in writing and released to be called to court at a later date.