Police seek couple last seen fleeing through fields in Larnaca

Two people are being sought by the police in connection to a case of illegal possession of property, carrying a weapon and a knife.

According to the police, at 6.30 on Saturday evening while carrying out a serach for a missing person members of the Oroklini police force saw a car with a man and a woman inside parked in a field in Livadia. As soon as they saw the police patrol they fled.

The police car went in pursuit and because there was no other exit from the field the man and the woman got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police considered their actions suspicious and further investigations revealed they were a couple known to the force for drugs cases from Aradippou.

Members of the drug squad were called who visited the scene and found 8 sharp knives, a wooden bat, two wall lights, a router and three mobile phones in the car.

The car was taken to the police station for further tests.

Arrest warrants were issued against the couple and their names were put on the stop list.