Turkey ‘determined’ to continue drilling

Turkey will continue its drilling activities with determination, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday from Kyrenia.

“Whoever intends to limit the Turkish continental shelf in the Gulf of Antalya should be aware that Turkey will pursue its exploration and drilling activities with determination,” Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

“Every centimetre of our land is valuable and essential,” he added during the launch of a rescue ship called Gemi Kurtaran.

Turkey currently has two drill ships stationed off the coast of Cyprus with Turkey saying this week that more would be dispatched.

The rescue ship will be used in possible sea accidents in the Mediterranean and also to prevent pollution, Oktay said.

“Turkey defends the eastern Mediterranean so it is a sea of peace and it is right to extract the natural resources and thus to share them”.

Oktay is in the north as part of celebrations to mark the 45th anniversary of the Turkish invasion on Saturday.