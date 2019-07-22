Controversial Cypriot-Australian poet and writer Koraly Dimitriadis is back in Cyprus again to perform her poetry after completing the Unesco City of Literature residency in Krakow for her novel-in-progress Divided Island. A love story set in Melbourne and Cyprus, it explores how our upbringing affects who we love and how we love. Dimitriadis plans to also turn the book into a film.

As part of her Unesco residency, Koraly was a guest at Krakow’s literary festival, Milosz. Included in her post-Krakow tour, supported by the Cypriot Ministry of Education, was Brasov, Budapest, Vienna, Prague and last but not least, Cyprus.

In Cyprus, Koraly will perform from her books Love and F–k Poems and Just Give Me the Pills. Both of Koraly’s books form the basis of her theatre show Saying The Wrong Things, which had its debut in Melbourne with Cypriot director Olga Aristodemou.

As part of her events in Cyprus, Koraly will perform her classics and some of her new poetry.

Koraly is also an actor and filmmaker, and has produced short films of her poems and a series called The Good Greek Girl Film Project, which has been screened on Australian television. She produced an unscripted pilot Koraly (a mockumentary): I wonder if they’ll make the TV show, which was also televised, after she had rights for Good Greek Girl optioned. In Cyprus last year she collaborated with Cypriot film maker Artemis Evlogimenou and Olga Aristodemou to turn her poem Mediterranean Madness into a short film. She also shot a film of her poem Ssh, Woman, Ssh in Krakow on the grounds of the historic Villa Decius. Both films will be released this year.

As a freelance essayist, journalist and opinion writer published in many Australian media, Dimitriades has performed in many international theatres and festivals including the Melbourne Writers Festival, Emerging Writers Festival, Feminist Writers Festival and Human Rights Festival. In 2013 she produced, co-directed and acted in a collection of short films of her poetry called The Good Greek Girl Film Project, funded by Australia Council.

All her work explores the themes of feminism, sexuality and culture while challenging the traditional norms of literature and art.

Saying The Wrong Things

Live performance of controversial journalist and poet Koraly Dimitriadis, July 25. Vinylio wine bar, Limassol. Tel: 99-300430