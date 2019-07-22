July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Turkey
By Reuters News Service00
A view shows a new S-400 'Triumph' surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia

Turkey would retaliate against what it called an unacceptable threat of US sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding he thinks President Donald Trump wants to avoid such measures.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of the surface-to-air S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing the Nato ally from its F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns.

“If the United States portrays an adversarial attitude towards us, we will take retaliatory measures, as we’ve told them. This is not a threat or a bluff,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber.

“We are not a country that will bow down to those who show a animosity towards Turkey,” he said, reiterating a threat of retaliation that Turkey made last month.

Cavusoglu added that he did not expect the US administration to take such action.

“Trump does not want to impose sanctions on Turkey and he frequently says that his administration and the previous US administration is also responsible for Turkey not being able to buy Patriot systems. This is true,” Cavusoglu said.

Last week, The United States announced that it was beginning the process of removing Turkey from the programme for the F-35 stealth jets, the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, which is used by Nato and other partner countries.

Turkey, like other partners in the F-35 programme, was part of the manufacturing supply chain for the high-tech jet aircraft, producing some 900 parts. A US official said it would cost some $500 million to $600 million to shift F-35 manufacturing from Turkey.

Separately, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia’s Rostec state conglomerate, as saying that Russia and Turkey were in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in Turkey.

Related posts

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests suspected shooter of Turkish diplomat

Reuters News Service

Turkish foreign minister discusses defence, Syria with Pompeo

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s central bank governor was sacked after resisting 300 point rate cut -sources

Reuters News Service

U.S. lawmakers urge Trump to sanction Turkey

Reuters News Service

U.S. not looking at sanctions on Turkey right now -Trump

Reuters News Service

Fifteen migrants killed in southeastern Turkey bus crash

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign