Anastasiades has sent official response to Akinci’s gas proposal

President Nicos Anastasiades’ response to the proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to form a joint committee on hydrocarbons has been delivered, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Monday.

Prodromou also announced that the two leaders will meet on August 9.

According to a written statement by Prodromou, Anastasiades’ response was submitted on Monday to the UN Secretary-General Antoniou Guterres, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

“The letter has also been notified to Turkish Cypriot leader Mr Mustafa Akinci,” the announcement said.

Meanwhile, Prodromou also announced that a meeting has been arranged between Anastasiades and Akinci for August 9 at 10.30am at the office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar.

The response to Akinci came after the Leaders’ Council last week unanimously rejected the Turkish Cypriot leader’s proposal to establish a joint committee.

Political parties said in a joint statement that Akinci’s proposal could not be accepted as it distracted from the essence of the Cyprus problem and the need for immediate resumption of substantive negotiations with a view to reach a solution on the basis of United Nations resolutions, and the principles and values of the EU.

They had also said that the proposal contained provisions that do not serve the best interests of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people as a whole.