Athienou to replace old street lighting with LED

By Marianna Shacola

THE replacement of 1,500 energy-intensive street lights with LED technology is to be executed by the end of August 2019 in the village of Athienou in Larnaca.

According to the contract with the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC), the replacement of all existing lights in the Municipality with LED technology is expected to be received by the EAC this week. The replacements will result in significant energy and resource savings for the municipality of Athienou and are expected to save up to 67.56 per cent of current consumption, it said.

The agreement includes the replacement of all old lighting with LED technology, the managing of old fixtures, and the maintenance of the new LED technology including materials and labour for a period of eight years from the date of installation.

The total cost of the project will be €275,310. It is expected that the municipality will save approximately €100 000 during the eight-year maintenance period.

The entire amount will be covered by a loan approved by the European Investment Bank, with a low-interest rate, while the cost will be recovered in less than two years, the municipality said.

There would be a significant economic benefit for both the municipality and the people of Athienou, it added. At the same time, the move is seen as positive for the environment, given the expected reduction in pollutants.