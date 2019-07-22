Cruise passenger airlifted to Paphos hospital

A cruise ship passenger with serious health problems was airlifted by Cyprus rescue services and taken to Paphos hospital early on Monday.

The Crown Iris placed an emergency call 15 minutes after midnight, saying the 43-year-old Israeli was critically ill and needed to be taken to hospital immediately.

The joint rescue coordination centre responded by sending one of its helicopters with medical staff to the ship which was located 40 nautical miles west of Paphos.

The helicopter transferred the sick man to Paphos general hospital.