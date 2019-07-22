July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cruise passenger airlifted to Paphos hospital

By Annette Chrysostomou026

A cruise ship passenger with serious health problems was airlifted by Cyprus rescue services and taken to Paphos hospital early on Monday.

The Crown Iris placed an emergency call 15 minutes after midnight, saying the 43-year-old Israeli was critically ill and needed to be taken to hospital immediately.

The joint rescue coordination centre responded by sending one of its helicopters with medical staff to the ship which was located 40 nautical miles west of Paphos.

The helicopter transferred the sick man to Paphos general hospital.

 

Related posts

Yellow weather warning issued for second day

Annette Chrysostomou

Saying the wrong things

Annette Chrysostomou

Five arrests following two drugs busts

Annette Chrysostomou

Tala Square: one step forward, two steps back

Bejay Browne

Photos of turtles trapped in fishing nets go viral

Staff Reporter

Sorry end for Africans on ‘education island’

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign