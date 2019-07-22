July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

De Gea: I’d love to be handed Man United captaincy

By Press Association00
Soccer Football - International Champions Cup - Manchester United v Inter Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore - July 20, 2019 Manchester United's David de Gea applauds REUTERS/Feline Lim

David De Gea would love to be named Manchester United captain as the goalkeeper prepares to extend his stay with the club.

PA understands the 28-year-old is preparing to sign a new and improved contract that is likely to tie him down to the Old Trafford giants until 2025.

De Gea’s focus on the future has seen him throw his hat into the ring to become United captain, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to hand out the armband since Antonio Valencia’s summer exit.

“I’ve been captain for some games,” De Gea said. “Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge.

“It’s amazing, so of course I’ll be really, really happy to captain.”

De Gea moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has established himself as one of the world’s best keepers.

Named the club’s player of the year on a record four occasions, De Gea wants to help the club challenge for trophies again.

“It’s my ninth season, I feel like one of the most experienced players,” he said.

“I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that’s important.

“We have to improve a lot. We are Manchester United; we need to fight for trophies.

“When you put on this badge, that’s what it means – fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top.”

Related posts

U16 Cyprus women’s basketball team win gold

CNA News Service

Kane delighted with wonder strike against Juve

Press Association

Bale agent criticises Zidane as Welshman close to Real exit

Press Association

Irishman Lowry wins The Open at Royal Portrush

Reuters News Service

Teenager Greenwood gives Manchester United win over Inter

Reuters News Service

Sarri says likes Pogba, unsure if he will join Juventus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign