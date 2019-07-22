Education ministry signs deal with OEV for energy efficiency in schools

The education ministry signed an agreement on Monday with the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) on the promotion of educational programmes on energy and the environment and the installation of energy efficiency systems in schools.

The agreement was signed by Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris and OEV chairman Giorgos Petrou during a press conference in Nicosia.

Hambiaouris said the successful implementation of the joint actions agreed would contribute to harmonisation with European policies as regards the role of employers’ organisations and businesses in an educational system.

“It is well known that businesses at a European level are integral partners in the vocational training mainly through the practical training they offer in their facilities and their contribution to developing suitable programme studies and analytical programmes that are in line with the needs and demands of the job market,” he said.

Petrou said OEV and the ministry would jointly promote actions to help improve the living and safety conditions of pupils and teachers in schools as well as further linking curricula to modern labour-market needs.

The ministry and OEV agreed on the promotion of educational programmes on the environment and energy, as well as the installation of energy efficiency systems and technologies in school buildings.

The aim is to design and implement an energy programme which would promote the development of energy consciousness and the adoption of energy-saving measures based on economic performance in schools through learning and organised activities for pupils.

The joint action plan is expected to also help develop energy consciousness and help save energy in the school environment, improve energy efficiency in schools and exploit the economic benefit in environmental management actions and sustainable development of the school.

With regard to the installation of energy efficiency systems and technologies, the aim is the upgrading of school buildings.

Other aspects of the agreement concern the participation of OEV in the modernisation and upgrading of the school curricula and training programmes of technical and vocational education and training with the aim of harmonising them with the needs of the labour market. It also provides for the involvement of OEV in the teaching process and the use of its members’ facilities for the practical training of teachers, pupils and students.

The agreement also provides for encouraging OEB members to employ such graduates in their businesses.