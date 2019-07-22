July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta Mayor Galanos buried in Nicosia

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
The funeral of Alexis Galanos in Nicosia (PIO)

Famagusta mayor Alexis Galanos was buried at the Engomi cemetery on Monday after a funeral service was held at the Church of the Wisdom of God in Strovolos.

Galanos died of a heart attack last Monday at the age of 78 while on holiday on the Greek island of Kos. His body was transferred to Cyprus on Wednesday.

Galanos’ received condolences at the church between 3.30pm and 5pm, when a large crowd gathered for the funeral service to bid a final farewell to the deceased Famagusta mayor.

The relatives of Galanos asked that donations are made in his memory to a number of charities.

