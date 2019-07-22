July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five arrests following two drugs busts

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Five arrests were made after police on Sunday found 870g of cannabis resin, 206g of methamphetamines and 77g of cocaine in Nicosia.

Officers searched an apartment in Nicosia at around 8pm after they forced their way in when the residents allegedly refused to open the door.

Three people were in the flat, two men aged 38 and 36 and a 36-year-old woman.

In addition to the cannabis and methamphetamines, €2,800 in cash was seized.

The three suspects were arrested for being in possession of the illegal drugs.

At the same time, a second team of the drug squad stopped and searched a car in which they discovered 77g of cocaine. The two people in the vehicle, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were also arrested.

When the home of the 29-year-old was searched, 20g of cannabis was found, as well as €21,370.

