July 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death -report

By Reuters News Service00
A boat of Iranian Revolutionary Guard sails next to Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at Bandar Abbas port, in this undated handout photo. Iran, ISNA/WANA Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) – Iran has captured 17 spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and some have been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Monday.

State television quoted the Intelligence Ministry as saying it had broken up a CIA spying ring and captured 17 suspects. A ministry official said some of those arrested had been sentenced to death, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The announcement comes after three months of spiralling confrontation with the West that began when new tighter U.S. sanctions took effect at the start of May. Last week Iran captured a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after Britain’s Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar in July 4.

“The identified spies were employed in sensitive and vital private sector centres in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas… where they collected classified information,” said a ministry statement read on state television.

It was not immediately clear if the arrests were linked to the case in which Iran said in June it had exposed a large cyber espionage network it alleged was run by the CIA, and that several U.S. spies had been arrested in different countries as a result of this action.

Related posts

Israel begins to demolish homes on Jerusalem outskirts, stoking Palestinian fears

Reuters News Service

Villagers, firefighters battle huge blazes in central Portugal

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong’s black-clad protesters target Beijing’s representative office

Reuters News Service

UK finance minister Hammond to resign on Wednesday over no-deal Brexit

Reuters News Service

Iran warns UK against escalating tensions, says crew of seized ship safe

Reuters News Service

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign