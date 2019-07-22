New waiting rooms aims to lift spirits at Makarios Hospital

The Pancyprian Organization for the Promotion of Literacy (POPL) has upgraded the waiting room at Nicosia’s Makarios Hospital to create a friendlier environment for patients visiting the facility and their parents.

The objective of the project is to offer a friendly, pleasant, and attractive space for children and their families waiting medical assistance. Children will be able to engage in digital literacy activities through a touchscreen and play educational games to constructively pass their time.

The design was prepared by the students of the Department of Architecture at the University of Nicosia under the supervision Kika Kazamia.

The officials inauguration of the new waiting room is scheduled for November this year.