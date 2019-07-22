July 22, 2019

Open-air film screenings in Pafos

Open-air cinema screenings are to be held every day from July 27 until October 1 at the Attikon Pafos by K Cineplex venue, creating an exciting experience under the stars this summer.

Take a seat and enjoy, on both weekdays and weekends, a wide array of releases, including blockbuster films such as Fast & Furious, Hobbs and Shaw and family films such as Angry Birds 2.

On Wednesday nights a selection of Greek and Cypriot productions, together with a variety of European and global films, will be screened including a range of films from the Swedish drama masterpiece Wild Strawberries and the contemporary French film, with a huge box office success, Les Invisibles, to the Asian film The Comforist.

Movies at Attikon Pafos by K Cineplex Summer Cinema begin every evening at sundown with a first show at 8pm and continuing right through the night with a second show at 10pm, The programme and timetable may be found at www.kcineplex.com or kcineplex mobile app or at the Attikon Pafos by K Cineplex Box office.

A perfect get away and a great way to spend an evening, with friends and loved ones under the stars.

