Rape suspects look set to go through police line-up

The British woman who claims she was raped by 12 men in Ayia Napa last Wednesday will be asked to identify the rapists in a police line-up if necessary, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to police, DNA samples have been taken from all of them but the results have not yet been obtained.

Twelve Israeli tourists were arrested early on Wednesday on suspicion of having taken part in the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old female British tourist in Ayia Napa. They were remanded in court for eight days on Thursday.

It is thought the ID line-up could lead to some of the Israelis being released.

The 19-year-old filed a report to police on Wednesday, claiming that she was raped by 12 men, all Israeli nationals, in the Ayia Napa hotel where she has been staying during her visit.

Reports say that three of the Israelis admit to having had sex with the woman, which they said was consensual. The remaining nine are said to have been in the same room at the hotel.

The woman was medically examined and the suspects were questioned. Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that three of the teenagers were exercising their right to remain silent during police interrogation.

The Times of Israel reported that two of the suspects were aged 16 and 17.

The group are believed to have come to the island on holiday ahead of their army service. They said the British tourist struck a friendship with two members of the group, with one of the two helping English to Hebrew communication.

The Jerusalem Post quoted one of the mothers of the Israelis telling Israel’s Channel 12 that her son doesn’t speak English well and can’t understand the legal process. According to her, he called her “in tears” and said, “I didn’t do anything.”

Israeli Embassy official Yossef Wurmbrand said the suspects’ ages ranged from 15 to 18 and that the embassy is monitoring the case closely and stands ready to provide support to the suspects and their families, The Times of Israel said.

The arrested teenagers reportedly told the Daily Mail they were beaten by other British holidaymakers and then by police officers.