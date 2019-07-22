Reflect in the beauty of summer

Art inspired by optimism is the theme of an ongoing group exhibition at isnotgallery this week, Beautiful Days.

The decision to present this exhibition during the summer months of July and August as well as the selection of the specific works of art is not coincidental. The pieces presented in the Beautiful Days convey the summer idleness experienced during the summer heat and illustrate a sense of lightness and brightness.

The exhibition features the work of young talented artists, like Andreas Skoufaris, alongside that of older generations, such as Stelios Votsis.

Beautiful Days

Group painting exhibition. IsnotGallery, old Nicosia. Until August 31. Tuesday-Friday: 10:30am-1pm and 5-7pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498