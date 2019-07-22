Yellow weather warning issued for second day

For the second day in a row, the met office issued a yellow weather warning on Monday morning, warning that maximum temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius during the day inland. The warning is valid from 11am until 5pm.

Temperatures are forecast to remain at the same levels during the week, above average for this time of the year.

While they will rise to 40C inland, they are forecast to reach 35C in most coastal areas, 32C in the west and 30C in the higher mountains.

The weather will remain clear with some low clouds forming locally at times until Thursday.

At night, temperatures will drop to 24C on the central plain and on south and east coasts, 22C near the west and north coasts and 17C in Troodos.