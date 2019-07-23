A night of songs about love

Greek singer and songwriter Pantelis Thalassinos returns to Limassol, this time to the community of Erimi, with a concert with songs about love.

The programme includes his own favourite hits as well as songs by other great Greek artists.

Cypriot singer Lisa Theophanous will join him on stage in two tributes to Manos Hadjidakis and Marios Tokas.

The two singers will be accompanied by an eight-member band directed by Admitos Pitsillides. The band consists of Michael Minas (bouzouki), Frixos Panagiotou (bouzouki), Barbara Loucas (violin), Antonis Pafios (clarinet), Admitos Pitsillides (guitar), Antonis Polycarpou (piano), Demetris Papanicolaou (bass) and Constantinos Paouros (drums).

The concert is organised by the community council of Erimi as part of the seventh festival ‘Curium Routes’.

Thalassinos was born in Piraeus in 1958. In 1993 he recorded his first solo album titled Nihtas kimata (Night waves) which soon became a huge success, and opened the path for him to follow up with 20 more solo albums. His releases have been awarded with gold and platinum certifications, one of them twice platinum in Greece.

Thalassinos has released albums as a composer and has appeared on more than 50 albums. He has composed and performed more than 500 songs and has taken part in more than 1,500 concerts. He has worked with almost every renowned Greek songwriter, composer and singer, and with some famous names of the world. He has performed in most places in Greece, as well as in Cyprus, Turkey, Zurich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Brussels, Geneva, Rome, Odessa, Stockholm, Cairo, Alexandria, London, Sydney and Melbourne.

July 24, 8.45pm. Marios Tokas Outdoor Theatre in Erimi. Free entrance. Tel: 25-934975 or 99-419938.