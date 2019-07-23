Anastasiades’ response to Akinci proposal ‘unconvincing’, Burcu says

President Anastasiades’ letter in response to Mustafa Akinci’s proposal on the issue of hydrocarbons was received late Monday, the Turkish Cypriot leader’s spokesman Baris Burcu said on Tuesday.

The response was handed over through the UN, he said, adding that Akinci would raise the issue again when the leaders meet on August 9.

Burcu said Anastasiades’ arguments against Akinci’s proposal that a joint committee be set up to handle hydrocarbons, were unconvincing.

He cited the reminder from Anastasiades that the convergence between former leaders Mehmet Ali Talat and Demetris Christofias that hydrocarbon activities would be a federal competence after a comprehensive solution and would then be handled jointly, and also that the Turkish Cypriots’ rights to hydrocarbons and joint management had been accepted by the Greek Cypriots as a given post-solution.

But Burcu said the convergence itself was incompatible with Akinci’s current proposal.

“There is still no agreement on a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, nor a federal structure or a joint federal administration so there is no mechanism for centrally managing hydrocarbons and other natural resources,” he said.

Burcu also referred to Anastasiades’ reference that legislation has already been passed by parliament for the creation of the hydrocarbons’ fund that takes into account the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

“This is not convincing,” said Burcu.

“We want it to be understood that Turkish Cypriots should participate in all phases of hydrocarbons’ operations and have a say in the procedures. If a fund is created, this is something that should be decided together,” he added.

Akinci, he said, would discuss all of this at the informal meeting of the two leaders on August 9.

“We believe that it is a priority for all to eliminate the climate of tension that exists and open the door to actions that will benefit all sides in Cyprus,” Burcu said.

The response to Akinci came after the party leaders last week unanimously rejected the Turkish Cypriot leader’s proposal for joint decision-making on hydrocarbons, arguing that it distracted from the essence of seeking a solution to the Cyprus problem and the need for immediate resumption of substantive negotiations.

Political parties also said in a joint statement that Akinci’s proposal contained provisions that did not serve the best interests of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people as a whole.

On Saturday, Akel made public the letter it sent Anastasiades with its suggestions. In its letter, the party called on Anastasiades to declare that the involvement of the Turkish Cypriots in natural gas issues could be discussed if there was a strategic agreement that would lead to a solution.

Although Akel was party to the joint rejection of Akinci’s proposal, it said Anastasiades should have made a counterproposal rather than outright reject the Turkish Cypriot leader’s proposal.