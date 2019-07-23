July 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Ayia Napa is an U 25s clubbing Mecca whether we like it or not

By CM Reader's View00
File photo: Ayia Napa at night

Ayia Napa is an U 25s clubbing Mecca , where ‘sleep ‘ is the last thing on the minds of the majority clientele.

Ayia Napa is a fairly spread out resort not much noise in the Nissi Beach area and most of the ‘boom boom ‘ noise is around ‘the square ‘ and a few streets surrounding it .

If tourists want to sleep or bring small families there are many alternative resorts to Ayia Napa .

Notwithstanding that the ‘noise pollution ‘ is ‘over the top ‘ .

The Napa mayor may have a vision to try and change the image of Ayia Napa but it’s all about making money at the end of the day be it ‘boom boom ‘ music , ‘laughing gas balloons , drink , drugs , sex , that’s the bottom line unfortunately.

AB

 

Our View: Local authorities should have more power on certain issues

 

Related posts

Conflicting opinions over 5G

CM Reader's View

We may all die in a divided Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

A hooligan in the White House

Andonis Vassiliades

How to handle Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus’s EEZ

CM Guest Columnist

The real reason Turkey is in Cyprus’ EEZ

Dr Charles Ellinas

Russian ambassador underrates the intelligence of Cyprus people

Christos Panayiotides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign