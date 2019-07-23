July 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus has lowest infant mortality rate in EU

By CNA News Service00
Photo: CNA

Cyprus has the lowest infant mortality rate in the EU at 1.3 deaths per 1,000 births, according to Eurostat.

In the EU of 28 in 2017, some 18,200 children died before they reached one year old.

This was equivalent to a child mortality rate of 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. In Cyprus, however, the percentage was the smallest in the European Union, with 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Over the 10 years from 2007 to 2017, the EU’s infant mortality rate decreased from 4.4 deaths per 1,000 births to 3.6 deaths per 1,000 births.

With the extension of the analysis over the last 20 years, the child mortality rate has declined by almost half from 6.8 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1997.

In 2017, the highest infant mortality rates in the EU were recorded in Malta and Romania at 6.7 deaths per 1,000 births, and Bulgaria 6.4 deaths, while the lowest was in Cyprus at 1.3 deaths and Finland 2.0 deaths.

