Cyta starts Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 countdown with twelve short films

In support of the National Team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Cyta is presenting a series of 12 short films starring Cypriot athletes who participated in the Olympic Games in the past. The screening took place on Thursday July 18 in Nicosia in the presence of representatives of the media and the athletes who participated.

The production of the films, made on Cyta’s initiative and implemented in cooperation with the Cyprus Olympic Committee, is titled Journey to the Olympiad and starred old and new talents of Cypriot sport Antonis Nikolaidis, Anninos Markoulidis, Stavros Michaelides, Maria Papadopoulou, Andri Shialou, Chrystaleni Trikomiti, Marilia Gregoriou, Anna Kimonos, Elena Mousikou, Andri Avraam, Marios Hadjiandreou and Ilias Ioannou.

The athletes shared the moments that marked their participation in the Olympics and how they moved with determination, courage and perseverance to achieve the best they could.

The event was attended, among others, by the Chief Executive Officer and other executives of Cyta, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the CTO, athletes and producers.

For a whole year, the public will be able to watch a movie every month on news websites, Cyta’s website and its social networks, starting from August 2019 until August 2020, the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The shared experiences and the athletes’ attachment to the Olympic ideals are a source of inspiration for everyone, in whatever arena they are struggling every day.

The teaser for the 12 films titled ‘Journey to the Olympiad’ can be found at https://cyta.co/2LtpeXU