Greece and Cyprus to work together on irregular migrants

The interior ministers of Cyprus and Greece on Tuesday announced a a joint initiative on migration to enhance the return policy of irregular immigrants.

The announcement of the initiative took place after a meeting between Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Koumoutsakos during an official visit to Athens.

In statements after the meeting, Petrides said that the migrants return policy is a major issue for the European Union.

“Greece and Cyprus will work together in order to articulate concrete proposals, which will help the EU to become more efficient as regards this specific aspect of the migration issue,” he said.

Petrides also said refugee and migration issues constitute “national issues both for Cyprus and Greece”. He added that the two countries are working together to align their positions in the context of the European Commission and to propose joint policies in the EU.

For his part, Greek Alternate Minister Koumoutsakos underlined that Greece and Cyprus are facing common challenges as regards the complex issue of migration.

“This reality is forcing us to work together to enhance our collaboration and to propose our own positive agenda on the discussion which is taking place in the European Union regarding a new efficient migration policy,” Koumoutsakos said.