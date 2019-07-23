Greek PMs visit ‘of utmost importance’, spokesman says

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the upcoming official visit of new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis` as being of the “utmost importance”, saying it was taking place at a crucial period full of challenges.

Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on July 29 and 30.

“It is a very important visit in the sense that it is the first visit of the prime minister and because it takes place in this crucial, challenging period,” Prodromou said.

Mitsotakis will be accompanied by Greece`s ministers of foreign affairs, energy and its government spokesman.

During their meeting, President Nicos Anastasiades and Mitsotakis will review the developments regarding Turkey`s activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone as well as the Nicosia-Athens joint diplomatic actions both at EU and at international level. In addition to national issues, bilateral ties will also be discussed.

Prodromou told CNA that in such a crucial period, where efforts were underway to see Cyprus talks resume, and there seems to be a prospect for a preliminary informal meeting of all parties, it was of great importance to set the foundations for coordination with the Greek government.