Mountain: a masterpiece

Mountain (2017) is filmmaker Jennifer Peedom’s most recent masterpiece, which will be screened at Constantia Open-air Cinema, one of the capital’s oldest cinemas, on Wednesday. The film explores humankind’s fascination with high places, from the early days of mountaineering in search of natural beauty, to today’s fascination with dangerous, high-altitude extreme sports.

The Hollywood Reporter praises Peedom and her associates for creating “one of the most visceral essay films ever made”, magically portraying “glistening images that should be seen only on the biggest of big screens, and gliding shots of snow-capped mountains ringed by clouds”.

The documentary is an epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, co-written by Peedom and the British writer Robert Macfarlane, and narrated by the American actor Willem Dafoe, four times Academy award nominee.

Australian Peedom has won several awards for her documentaries including the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Documentary in Under One Hour in 2009 for Solo and the Grierson Award for Best Documentary at the BFI London Film Festival for Sherpa, which was also nominated for a Bafta Award in 2016 for Best Documentary.

Robert Mackenzie, the Australian Academy winner sound engineer, was nominated for Best Achievement in Sound for a Documentary at the 2017 Australian Screen Sound Guild for his work on Mountain.

Mountain was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival and at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Mountain

Constantia Open-air Cinema,15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. July 24. 9pm. Entrance €5. Tel: 22-348203