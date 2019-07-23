July 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrested in connection with hotel thefts

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 35-year-old man who checked into a Limassol hotel using a fake ID was arrested on Monday and admitted to having stolen from three of the rooms.

In his own room, an electric drill and plastic gloves were discovered and seized.

Another two persons, a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were suspected of theft and searched in the same hotel.

In the woman’s bag, a pair of plastic gloves and a battery for an electric drill were found.

All three are being detained pending further investigations.

When he was questioned, the 35-year-old suspect admitted he had broken into three hotel rooms in Limassol and broken into a fourth with the intent to steal.

Related posts

Yellow weather alert issued for third day

Annette Chrysostomou

14 new breakwaters for Paphos and Geroskipou

Bejay Browne

Ten years jail for child abuser

Lizzy Ioannidou

Athienou to replace old street lighting with LED

Staff Reporter

Cavusoglu lying about president’s comment on two-state solution, government says

Lizzy Ioannidou

Education ministry signs deal with OEV for energy efficiency in schools

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign