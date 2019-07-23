Three arrested in connection with hotel thefts

A 35-year-old man who checked into a Limassol hotel using a fake ID was arrested on Monday and admitted to having stolen from three of the rooms.

In his own room, an electric drill and plastic gloves were discovered and seized.

Another two persons, a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were suspected of theft and searched in the same hotel.

In the woman’s bag, a pair of plastic gloves and a battery for an electric drill were found.

All three are being detained pending further investigations.

When he was questioned, the 35-year-old suspect admitted he had broken into three hotel rooms in Limassol and broken into a fourth with the intent to steal.