July 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN peacekeeping chief in Cyprus

By Jean Christou00
Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on a previous trip to the island

The UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix was in Cyprus Tuesday evening in the framework of his regular contacts with peacekeeping missions.

He was meeting Elizabeth Spehar, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the peacekeeping mission (Unficyp).

The senior UN official is expected to meet the two Cypriot leaders on Wednesday and leave the island on Thursday. He is visiting Cyprus as part of a regional tour for contacts with peacekeeping missions.

 

 

