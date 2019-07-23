Yellow weather alert issued for third day

Yet another yellow high-temperature warning has been issued for Tuesday, the third in as many days. The warning is valid from 1pm until 4.30pm.

As in the past two days, temperatures are set to reach 40C inland. This is not the last of the heat as temperatures are forecast to be at the same levels for several days at least.

Though temperatures are higher than usual, this is not an extreme heatwave, a met office spokesman said, as the average temperature for the Nicosia region is around 38C between now and August 10.

What is different, he said, is that the high temperatures are going to last for so many consecutive days.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with some clouds in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius near the coast and 31C in the mountains.

The lowest temperature at night is expected to be 25C in Nicosia and on the south and east coasts and 23C in other coastal areas. In the mountains, it will cool down to 18C.