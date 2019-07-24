Skincare trend that is here to stay

Vogue suggests it’s one of the top five beauty trends of the past decade, while Cosmo has launched multiple guides to its usage. Elle defines it as ‘revolutionary’ and Tatler claims it’s ‘all the rage’. All, however, agree on one thing. Korean skincare is here to stay.

You’ll have seen the results on Facebook and Instagram: middle-aged women who don’t look a day over 21, skin gleaming like glass. It’s a look that focuses on health and hydration, and utilises ingredients which stagger those of us brought up in the west: snail slime, morphing masks, bee venom, starfish extract, and pig collagen to name a few! Yet, it works. And millions of devotees worldwide attest to the efficacy of K-Beauty. Or Korean skincare.

It’s a trend that requires dedication. Most routines involve a multi-step process, both in the morning and evening. But the results, says Yeji Jun, are worth it. A sales manager with a Forex company, based in Cyprus by way of Texas and Maine, Yeji hails from Busan, South Korea. She’s the brains behind BeautyOn82, a local online shop which provides all the products one needs for the perfect K-Beauty regimen…

“I was brought up in Korea, and K-Beauty is a big part of the culture there,” she reveals. “Skincare has always been very important to Koreans: we drink lots of water, eat a healthy, vegetable-based diet, and are very aware of the sun’s effects on our skin – before sunscreen became popular, you’d see everyone walking around with umbrellas! But it’s the advent of K-Pop” – Korean bands, globally idolised by millennials – “which has introduced our newer beauty practices to the world.”

These celebrities have driven the trend for K-Beauty: their perfect skin and minimal make-up a look to which many now aspire. “It’s all about being natural,” Yeji explains. “You’re embracing your natural beauty and using chemical-free products – products which utilise natural ingredients, such as volcano ash, bamboo, and cactus extract to create clean, flawless, poreless skin. Research and development into skincare is phenomenal in Korea,” she adds. “Here in the west you have ‘dry’ or ‘oily’ skin. But in Korea we have very specific terms to describe one’s skin, including ‘glass’, ‘ceramic’, and ‘honey’.”

Yeji is, of course, a walking advertisement for Korean skincare – at almost 40 years of age, she could easily pass for a woman in her early twenties. And that’s because, she acknowledges, she uses what she sells: the creams, masks, oils, cleansers and toners she sources from boutique Korean skincare companies.

“When I first moved to Cyprus, I was travelling to Korea for work every three months or so,” she explains, “each time returning with a suitcase full of products.” Colleagues in her office, aware of the rising trends for K-Beauty, were intrigued and then – after trying the regime themselves – hooked on the benefits. “Friends of friends became interested, people were asking for specific products. And as there’s no dedicated Korean beauty outlet here on the island, I decided to start my own online shop.”

Naming her shop for the Korean dialing code (+82), Yeji’s sideline has proved sensationally popular with local residents. Importing brands such as Yadah, Whamisa, Benton, Missha and Neogen, she sells everything one needs for perfect skin, Korean style: toner, mist, moisturiser, facial oil, cleanser, exfoliator, serum, essence, eye cream, treatments, sheet masks and suncare, as well as various body and hair care solutions. All, she confirms, the superb quality one would expect from an industry based on advanced R&D, innovative ideas and natural ingredients.

Ranging from €3 to €50, her stock is competitively priced, especially considering the cost of similar creams and serums from well-known western companies. “I want to make Korean skincare available to everyone,” says Yeji. “I want as many people to use K-Beauty and products as possible; it shouldn’t be a luxury, but a staple of one’s daily beauty routine!”

Ah yes – the routine. While magazines and beauty bloggers hype the perfect ‘10-step Korean skincare routine’, Yeji is of a different mind. “Yes, the steps are important, but you use what works for you – it doesn’t have to be a certain number of stages! Many of the products at BeautyOn82 are multifunctional; you customise your routine according to the needs of your skin. Each morning, for example, I double cleanse, with a light cleansing foam and a non-wash off cleanser to remove all the invisible dirt and residue from tap water. Then I tone, using a product rich in beta glucan” – an ingredient 20 per cent more hydrating than hyaluronic acid – “moisturise, and apply a physical sunscreen, which blocks the damaging effects of the sun without the use of greasy, oily chemicals.” It’s the same routine in the evening, she adds, but with anti-ageing eye cream and serum in place of the sunblock, and occasionally a hydrating mask and a spot of soothing cactus gel if she’s been to the beach. “My entire life, I’ve used Korean skincare,” she says. “And though I’m not a qualified dermatologist, I can recommend various routines and products based on my experience and knowledge of the industry and products.”

So far, BeautyOn82 has had rave reviews, and Yeji has been stunned by its local success. “The climate here is gorgeous, but it’s hot and humid in the summer and dry in the winter – so Korean skincare, with its emphasis on non-greasy hydration, is ideal.” With lines for both men and children in the offing, and plans to launch a flagship store in Limassol next year, Yeji is riding what has become less of a trend and more of an institution; because if there’s one beauty trend that’s here for good, it’s K-Beauty!

