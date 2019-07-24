July 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

64-year-old in custody after child pornography found

By Peter Michael00

A 64-year-old man was remanded into custody for six days by the Limassol District Court said on Wednesday under suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Police said that the man was arrested on Tuesday after evaluating evidence and information of an online user they found he had been talking with people in chat rooms about sexually abusing children.

Police found that the suspect had also been downloading pornographic material of underage individuals through file sharing programs.

During investigations at the man’s home, police seized two mobile phones, a tablet, three computers, a hard drive, four external drives, a USB, and two memory cards.

Police are continuing their investigations.

 

