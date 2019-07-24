Action plan aims to eliminate Hep C deaths by 2030

A national action plan for the eradication of Hepatitis C by 2030 has been approved by the cabinet, a health ministry announcement said on Wednesday.

Between 2005 and 2018, Cyprus recorded 332 incidents of Hepatitis C, according to figures of the epidemiological surveillance unit for communicable diseases of the health ministry.

The action plan is based on five axes: the reorganisation of structures and services, health education, the prevention and sensitisation of the public, diagnosis and treatment, and monitoring, rehabilitation and long-term care.

With the implementation of the plan it is expected that mortality rates associated with Hepatitis C will be significantly reduced through a decrease in contagion. Ultimately, the aim is the elimination of the virus by 2030.

Towards this end, the Cyprus health ministry has also reached and enforced an agreement with its Greek counterpart for the common negotiation on prices for drugs for Hepatitis C.

The agreement, the health ministry said, will allow Cyprus, a small market with limited negotiating power, to secure lower prices for the important drugs.