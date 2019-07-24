July 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades congratulates Boris Johnson

By CNA News Service00
Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

President Nicos Anastasiades has sent a letter of congratulations to the UK’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, saying he counts on the British government’s support for the sovereign rights of the Republic and efforts to address “the continuing aggressive actions of Turkey”.

Underlining the strong historical ties between the two countries, Anastasiades expressed his readiness and wish for close cooperation with Johnson and his government in order to further promote bilateral relations.

Referring to Brexit, the President reaffirmed the government’s position in favour of a satisfactory agreement and future cooperation.

Noting the interest of the UK in the Eastern Mediterranean, Anastasiades said he counted on the British government’s support for the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and “efforts to address the continuing aggressive actions on behalf of Turkey”.

Anastasiades also sent a letter to former Prime Minister Theresa May, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for their close cooperation during her term in office.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Firefighters rescue children at Paralimni beach

Peter Michael

Full text of Anastasiades’ response to Akinci proposal released

Jean Christou

Learn to make the traditional lace of Athienou

Staff Reporter

Audit office slams forestry dept over removal of acacia trees

Lizzy Ioannidou

Public consultation opens on farmers markets

Lizzy Ioannidou

Ozersay and Tatar visit Varosha

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign