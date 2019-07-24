Anastasiades congratulates Boris Johnson

President Nicos Anastasiades has sent a letter of congratulations to the UK’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, saying he counts on the British government’s support for the sovereign rights of the Republic and efforts to address “the continuing aggressive actions of Turkey”.

Underlining the strong historical ties between the two countries, Anastasiades expressed his readiness and wish for close cooperation with Johnson and his government in order to further promote bilateral relations.

Referring to Brexit, the President reaffirmed the government’s position in favour of a satisfactory agreement and future cooperation.

Noting the interest of the UK in the Eastern Mediterranean, Anastasiades said he counted on the British government’s support for the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and “efforts to address the continuing aggressive actions on behalf of Turkey”.

Anastasiades also sent a letter to former Prime Minister Theresa May, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for their close cooperation during her term in office.