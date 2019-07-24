Anthoupolis water now cleared for use

Water supply in an area of Anthoupolis was on Wednesday cleared for safe use, the Nicosia Water Board said.

Earlier in the month, the board said tests had found the water in the Anthoupolis refugee estate unsuitable for consumption and crews have been working to clean the system and inspect the tanks.

The board had been informed of the problem by the health services who had tested the water and found deviations from the specified chemical parameters.

On Wednesday, the board said the water was now suitable for drinking and cooking. “After new tests carried out by the state lab, it was found that drinking water no longer deviates from specified chemical parameters and is suitable for drinking and use in food preparation,” the board said.

The board expressed regret over the inconvenience but said its mission and main concern was the uninterrupted supply of water and the preservation of public health.