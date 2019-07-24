Blue Pulse Ltd is officially «One to Watch»

Blue Pulse Ltd is definitely one of those companies that are worth for “One to Watch” since it has been chosen by the European Business Awards to represent Cyprus in the field of education and innovation for services that include safety, health and first aid.

Blue Pulse Ltd has passed the first phase of the procedure of choosing the best companies among 111.000 businesses from 34 countries and is claiming a place in the 18 categories of this year’s European Business Award. Following the second phase of the competition and fulfilling successfully the criteria, Blue Pulse Ltd will take part in the Official Award Ceremony which will be held in Poland in December 2019 where the 18 winners from all over Europe will be announced officially.

The Founder and Managing Director of Blue Pulse Ltd Mr. Michael Kyprianou mentioned “It is a great honour for us since we are not just putting our company but also our country on the map of Europe with a distinction of such calibre. To be one the nominee companies at the European Business Awards which is one of the largest and oldest business competitions in the world, it sure proves the professionalism and dedication of our company and the people that are part of the team.”

We must mention that the businesses that are chosen as «Ones to Watch» are the most inspiring, successful and dynamic ones in Europe. They come from different sectors and have different sizes. The European Business Awards honour companies that might be older and worth billions while they offer the opportunity new and smaller companies to be distinguished and honoured. Through analysis and specific criteria, the committee of judges of the awards choose the finalists.

Blue Pulse Ltd has the opportunity to compete in one of the 18 categories of the European Business Awards 2019 and it there is a great chance that the company will receive an amazing prize that will give to Cyprus a European distinction.