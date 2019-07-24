Deliberations on Unficyp resolution conclude in New York

Deliberations among the members of the UN Security Council on the resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Forces in Cyprus (Unficyp) were concluded late on Tuesday evening at UN headquarters in New York.

The text is now in a tacit acceptance procedure. If no disagreement arises by this evening, the draft resolution will be tabled for adoption in an open meeting, possibly on Thursday.

Cyprus’ diplomatic efforts focused on references in two paragraphs. Diplomatic sources said the amendments made constitute a significant improvement and there are no misinterpretations.

Nicosia for the past number of days been making contacts in New York to change negative references on the resolution, which provides for more cooperation between the two sides on problem-solving to avoiding unnecessary tensions.

According to the Cyprus News Agency’s correspondent in New York, Apostolos Zoupaniotis on Monday, the Security Council’s resolution had included a call for the creation of mechanisms aimed at more systematic exchange of information between the two sides, and problem-solving in order to avoid tensions and negative incidents, as per the suggestion by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his latest report.

This provision is a “thorny issue”, according to Zoupaniotis.

Guterres, in his latest report, highlighted the two sides’ positions on military mechanisms and stated that while the Turkish Cypriot side expressed its willingness to examine strengthened or new mechanisms, the Greek Cypriot side was reluctant as regards any new arrangements which it considered might give more recognition to the north, arguing instead that these issues needed to be addressed through the existing technical committees.

As regards the Unficyp mandate, the US has persistently raised the urgency to resume negotiations, suggesting that some deadlines ought to be in place in the case of a new procedure. Washington also reiterated its position that peacekeeping operations must not be a substitute for the political process.

Meanwhile the UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix was in Cyprus in the framework of his regular contacts with peacekeeping missions.

The senior UN official is expected to meet the two Cypriot leaders on Wednesday and leave the island on Thursday. He is visiting Cyprus as part of a regional tour for contacts with peacekeeping missions.

(CNA contributed to this report)