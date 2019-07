Two children were rescued from a rocky ledge in Paralimni on Wednesday, the Fire Service said in an announcement.

At approximately 4:15pm, firefighters were called to the scene near the MAAD beach in Paralimni, where the two children 10 and 12 were stranded on a remote area of the beach.

The fire services used ropes and special rescue equipment to rescue the children, who were brought to the top of the ledge safely and turned over to police, who brought them to their parents.