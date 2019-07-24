Learn to make the traditional lace of Athienou

Athienou village is famous on the island for its lace and its homegrown lace-making techniques known as Venice lace, which has led the Athienou municipality and Kallinikio municipal museum in Athienou to offer lacemaking workshops.

The lessons will focus on how to make Venice lace, also known as Pittota. Venice laces are exclusively made in Athienou and the craft has long been recognised as part of the village’s cultural heritage.

The embroidery needle lace from Athienou, an Italian type of lace, is hand-embroidered using cotton threads on a special pillow which acts as a base. The lace-work is embroidered onto an underlying linen fabric, in freestyle motifs with geometric patterns: square, triangular, circular and given characteristic names depending on the resulting designs.

The lacemaking workshop Venice and Athienian lace takes place in the framework of the celebrations of the 10 years of operation of the museum. The workshop will have four meetings with the experienced embroiderer Pantelitsa Trachilou. The restored Hani tou Mestana in Athienou, where the meetings will take place, is a historical space that is directly related to the lace-making by Sotiris and Eleni Mestana in the first half of the 20th century.

The workshop is aimed at people aged 14 and over and the hours can be arranged according to interest.

Lace-making workshop

Hani tou Mestana, Athienou. July 24, 25, 31, August 1. 5pm until 7.30pm. The cost to cover the materials of all meetings is €12.