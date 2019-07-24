July 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ozersay and Tatar visit Varosha

By Lizzy Ioannidou0126
The closed city of Varosha

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay inspected the fenced-off city of Varosha on Tuesday along with ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Ozersay and Tatar were accompanied by the ‘brigadier general of the security forces’ Tevfik Algan and ‘deputy commander of the Turkish Cypriot security forces’ Cemal Volkan.

Reports noted that the committee set up to carry out a scientific inventory of Varosha will begin operations in the city in the coming days.

The group of experts tasked with conducting a scientific inventory of Varosha, as per the ‘cabinet’ decision in June, will study its land registry records, the condition of its movable and immovable properties, identify properties of Islamic religious organisation Evkaf and environmental risks.

