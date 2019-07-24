July 24, 2019

Pensioner dies after crash on Paphos-Polis road

An 81-year-old man died on Wednesday night after a crashing into the central reservation on the Paphos-Polis Chysochou road, police said.

According to authorities, at around 2pm the man, Andreas Argatziotis, lost control of his vehicle on the road and crashed into the divider, causing his car to overturn into a field.

He was taken to Paphos General, where doctors determined that he had suffered a serious head injury. Due to the severity of his condition the man was transferred to Nicosia General.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

 

