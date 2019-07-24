President Anastasiades to meet with UN Under-Secretary-General

President Anastasiades will meet with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on Wednesday at 11.00am , at the President’s residence, in Limassol.

Lacroix will also meet with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the peacekeeping mission (UNFICYP) Elizabeth Spehar, as well as with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, civil society and community representatives.

The senior UN official is visiting Cyprus as part of a regional tour for contacts with peacekeeping missions.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson of UNSG told the press yesterday that Lacroix will meet with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, and personnel of the UN peacekeeping mission and will also visit key locations where the UN mission is deployed along the buffer zone.

Asked if Lacroix will discuss the issue of the illegal activities of Turkey in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone as well as the influx over the years of settlers from Turkey in the occupied Cyprus, Haq said that he is not going to speak out in advance about the meetings he is having.

“He will have meetings with various parties while he is in Cyprus, and of course, as I have just mentioned, he will meet with the Head of the Mission there, Ms Elizabeth Spehar and discuss a wide range of issues. We can give more details about the meetings after they have happened”, he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

