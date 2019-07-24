Public consultation opens on farmers markets

The agricultural ministry announced on Wednesday that the public consultation prior to the drafting of amendments to the law regulating farmers markets would begin on Friday.

The public consultation will run until September 27, when Agricultural Minister Costas Kadis will present the draft law in Nicosia.

The amendments aim for simplified and more effective legislation which will benefit producers who choose to offer their products to consumers directly and without intermediaries, while also benefiting consumers who chose to purchase Cypriot produce at a lower price.

Upon the passing of the bill the responsibility for the implementation of the legislation will be shifted from the interior to the agricultural ministry.

Members of the public who would like to participate in the public consultation can express their views and observations via email at [email protected] or by calling 22 658157 by September 27.