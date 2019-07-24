Stellios foundation donates to families of serial killer’s victims, seeks relatives of two

Financial aid of €50.000 has been paid to the families of five of the seven victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, it said on Wednesday.

The foundation is still looking for the next of kin for the last two victims, it said.

An additional €10.000 donation was given to each of the two children of Nicos Metaxas, the foundation added.

In total the foundation said it offered financial aid of €70,000 to the closest relatives of the murder victims.

The lump-sum of €10.000 has already been paid to the next of kin of the following five victims who applied for the grant: Marie Rose Turbicio and her daughter Siera Graze Seucaliuc from the Philippines, Livia Bunea and her daughter Elena Bunea from Romania, and Maricar Valdez Arquiola from the Philippines.

“However, the last two families are still to be identified properly,” the foundation said.

These were Arian Palanas Lozano from the Philippines and of Asmita Khadka Bista from Nepal. The foundation is urging the public and the authorities via the media to offer help to pass the message to the next of kin of both women.

In order to receive the financial aid, the relatives of the last two victims must contact the representative of the Foundation in Cyprus, Marios Missirlis via email [email protected], sending all the necessary information regarding their exact family relation to the deceased, contact details, and their bank account details (including IBAN) not later than the end of September 2019.

“Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has decided to donate the additional sums of €10,000 each to the son – age 8 years old – and the daughter – age 6 years old – of Nicos Metaxas for their education,” the foundation said, adding that the donations have been provided via their mother.

Sir Stelios said: “I am pleased we have been able to provide for these families who are suffering from this tragic incident. I am aware that money will not ease the pain, but I hope that it will be able to cover some of their immediate basic financial needs”.