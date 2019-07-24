Top lawyer calls AG ‘a disgrace’ during courtroom spat

Attorney-general Christos Clerides and lawyer Polys Polyviou clashed again in the courtroom on Wednesday with the latter calling the former “a disgrace” to the justice system during the ongoing Bank of Cyprus cases.

The trial concerns the case against five bank executives over the handling of Greek government bonds that eventually caused the lender huge losses.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s proceedings, the two sides delivered their arguments on the context of events on the basis of which the new preliminary objection raised by the defence for misuse of the court proceedings would be adjudicated.

The spat broke out when Polyviou asked for permission from the Court to comment on what Clerides had said earlier in his arguments. Clerides had objected to allowing Polyviou to speak a second time.

Clerides said Polyviou was putting pressure on the court. The lawyer responded that pressure was being exercised by the attorney-general “who is a disgrace to the Cyprus justice system and has ruined the courts.”

Clerides reacted by asking for the protection of the court and demanded Polyviou was immediately brought to justice. “I request the protection of the court. Mr President, I ask for the protection of the court,” Clerides said.

The spat force the court to discontinue the proceedings for more than an hour. The President of Court Leonidas Kalogirou said the procedure could not be continued in that manner.

This is not the first time Clerides and Polyviou had a spat in court. Last February the two men crossed swords again during the same case.